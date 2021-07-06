Hunting licenses for antlerless deer to become available July 12

(WHTM) — Deer season is still a couple of months away, but the Pennsylvania Game Commission is already preparing for those who will need antlerless deer licenses for the 2021-22 season.

Resident hunters may apply for their antlerless deer license beginning Monday, July 12. Non-residents may submit their first applications for the license a week later on Monday, July 19.

The Pa. game commission wants those who plan to apply to take note that the amount they pay for the license will slightly increase this year, which will be the first time they increase since 1999. The license will now cost $6.97 for residents and $29.97 for non-residents.

Up to three applications can be submitted using the same envelope. Checks for the applications must be made out to the “County Treasurer.”

“Pennsylvania has a long history of providing outstanding deer hunting, and recent seasons have been no exception,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans, said. “It won’t be long until we’re all back out there, hunting deer and carrying on that legacy in 2021-22, and now is the time to get your licenses and make plans to submit your antlerless deer license applications.”

This year, the total number of antlerless licenses has been reduced from 932,000 to 925,000 for the reason and might be sold at a faster pace, according to the commission. A hunter must first purchase a general license before being eligible for an antlerless license.