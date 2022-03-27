HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Leaders in the city and state are launching the Lights Out Harrisburg campaign on Monday.

Officials are asking people to turn off their lights from April 1 to May 31. That is because that time of the year is peak spring migration for birds.

Up to a billion birds die each year across the country when they collide with buildings because they are attracted to artificial light.

During this time, 15 buildings in the city of Harrisburg will go dark, and this includes the spotlights on the State Capitol dome.