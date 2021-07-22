Michaux State Forest in Franklin County closing road due to wind event

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fayetteville’s Michaux State Forest announced on Facebook on Thursday they’ll be shutting down Old Forge Road starting Monday after a wind event from June blew over 300 acres of the forest.

Forest officials say the severity impacted the area within Antietam Creek between the Peggy Hill Parking area and Old Forge Picnic area in Franklin County.

The forest has since been working with state and local officials to develop a safe recovery for their property’s access while also keeping costs down.

In order to remove all the trees impacted, the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the forest will close Old Forge Road from Monday, July 26, until Friday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Michaux asks the public for their patience and understanding so the removal can occur as safely and smoothly as possible. With the concerns for traffic, they hope to have the road open before August 13.