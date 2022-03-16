CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — These days, more than ever, saving fuel means saving the planet, and saving money.

On Wednesday, March 16 in Chambersburg, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recognized the success of a million-dollar grant to replace five old diesel semis, owned by Rail Management Service.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“With the cost of diesel fuel skyrocketing, we’re definitely going to save a ton of money. To partner up with the State of Pennsylvania and the CSX I mean, we’re all in this together and we’re making the environment better,” Director of Rail Management Services Darren Carbin said.

The project could save 50,000 gallons of diesel each year. The funding comes from Pa.’s $118.5 million share of the U.S.’ $2.95 billion settlement with Volkswagen Group of America after they were found cheating U.S. EPA emissions tests.