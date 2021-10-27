Neighbors in Cambria, Indiana, and Chester Counties claim Mariner East Pipeline contaminating water

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people who live near the Mariner East Pipeline came to the state capitol on Wednesday. They live in Cambria, Indiana, and Chester Counties near the pipeline which is under construction. They want construction stopped and their water supply fixed.

The Mariner East Pipeline runs across Pennsylvania and through several Midstate counties. The protesters brought in their water to show how bad the situation is. “If anyone wants to drink the water, this is it, that’s the water. That came out of my well,” Ron Shawley of Johnstown in Cambria County said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Two of the three people used to work in the natural gas industry. To date, at least 150 people living along the pipeline have filed water quality complaints with the Department of Environmental Protection.