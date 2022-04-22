MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A building in Middletown is celebrating Earth Day with a brand new clean energy system.

Phoenix Contact’s U.S. headquarters new rooftop solar array will generate up to 961 kilowatts of energy. Phoneix Contact says the array will generate about 30% of the facility’s energy needs.

“Sustainability and renewable power generation are at the heart of Phoenix Contact’s vision for an All-Electric Society. This is one critical step on our journey to becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2030,” Phoenix Contact USA President, Jack Nehlig said.

The array consists of 2,185 panels and costs an estimated $1.8 million. To learn more, you can visit the link here.