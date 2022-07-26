Humans are the most dangerous animal on the planet, aside from mosquitoes.

(WHTM) — Mosquitoes are out and about, causing many to go running for cover. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection demonstrated mosquito surveillance and control equipment on Tuesday encouraging Pennsylvania residents to fight the bite.

“The best parts of summer aren’t itchy bites and being sick, so we want people to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

The event showcased and encouraged Pennsylvania residents to stay safe and protect themselves during these hot and humid days.

There has been one case of West Nile Virus reported in Pennsylvania in 2022. Symptoms are typically like the mile flu, but it can lead to a more serious condition. Since the DEP first began monitoring the virus in 200, there have been 48 fatal cases in the state.

The DEP suggests the following for Pennsylvanians to protect themslevs against mosquitoes:

Eliminate standing, stagnant water near your home – bird baths, kiddie pools, and other outdoor decorations can be mosquito breeding grounds if the water sits for a few days.

Keep gutters clean of debris.

Wear insect repellent or long sleeves when mosquitoes are active, usually around dawn and dusk.

Repair window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Clean up litter in your neighborhood. Just a single cap from a plastic bottle can be home to 300 mosquito eggs.

“Mosquitoes are weak flyers and won’t travel far from where they are born – if there are mosquitoes in your backyard or neighborhood, they are likely laying eggs there as well. If you’re being bitten by mosquitoes, they are 9 times out of 10 coming from your property. Get rid of even small amounts of standing water around your home,” said Jennifer Stough, Water Program Specialist for DEP’s Vector Management Program.

DEP and county partners will continue to conduct routine localized spraying to control infected adult populations of mosquitoes. These operations are conducted when and where are deemed necessary based on population survey results.

“Control operations are a strong tool, but they are not a substitute for preventive measures like eliminating standing, stagnant water,” said Stough.

