(WHTM) — It is the time of year to help prevent those pesky spotted lanternflies.

Shannon Powers with the Pa. Department of Agriculture says if you spot eggs forming, kill them before they hatch in the spring. Lanternfly eggs contain 30-50 bugs and are covered with a mid-like gray substance that cracks over time and looks like mortar. They are commonly on trees, outdoor furniture and have a real taste for grapes.

“We need that wine, we need the dollars the wine brings in and we need to enjoy being outdoors and enjoy the quality of life here in Central Pennsylvania,” Press Secretary, Shannon Powers said.

The best way to scrape off these pests is using a garden spade or pocket knife and smear the eggs inside.