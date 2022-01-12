Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection declares Jan. 13 as Code Orange Air Quality Day in Midstate

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to a moderately strong temperature inversion with a very light wind that will most likely contribute to a higher range of fine particulate matter, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared Thursday, Jan. 13, as a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index has defined Code Orange to represent “unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.”

As outlined by the press release, individuals within the Code Orange range are strongly encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use;

avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

For more information, visit the department’s website by clicking here.