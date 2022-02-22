PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The state fish and boat commission began stocking waterways with trout on Tuesday.

The first stop on the trout stocking was at Green Spring Creek at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Cumberland County. The fish and boat commission will add over three million trout to creeks and streams. Fishing seasons pump a lot of money into the economy from license fees to equipment sales.

“Then you have the family social aspect of trout fishing, get together, share life’s events, share their lives in a meaningful outdoor way,” Mark Sweppenhiser of the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission said.

Statewide opening day of trout season is April 2.