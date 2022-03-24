PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission released the results from the 2021-22 deer seasons which ended in January.

Hunters accumulated an estimated total of 376,810 white-tail deer with 145,320 bucks and 231,490 antlerless deer. That total is down 13% compared to the 435,180 deer total for last season which was the best harvest in the past 16 years.

Gam Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor David Stainbrook says this is no cause for concern. “When corrected by the number of hinters, success rates are higher today than in the past, even with antler-point restrictions. Our hunters are able to replicate that level of harvest speaks to just how sustainable our deer population is here in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Stainbrook also says the 2020-21 season was above average, while this year’s numbers were back on track.

Bowhunters were responsible for one-third of this season’s numbers taking down 130,650 white-tail deer, while muzzleloaders harvested 21,060.