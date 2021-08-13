Pa. Game Commission says it’s ok to feed birds again

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After a slew of mysterious bird deaths earlier this summer, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the restriction on feeding wild birds.

While the number of sick or dead wild birds has gone down, there is still not much known about what caused the mysterious illness. According to the Game Commission “research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining birdbaths were contributing factors.”

Despite the lifting, the Game Commission still recommends cleaning and disinfecting feeders and baths on a weekly basis. If you do come across a dead bird, report it to your nearest Game Commission office and handle it with gloves or a plastic bag before disposing or burying it.