Pear tree native to Southeast Asia now banned from Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — A tree that was supposed to benefit pear crops in Pennsylvania is now being banned by the State Agriculture Department.

The Callery pear tree is native to Southeast Asia and was brought to the United States roughly 100 years ago. But instead of helping other pear trees to produce more fruit, the Callery pear tree has become invasive around farmland and wooded areas.

The trees also smell terrible when blooming and have several ways to reproduce.

“It’s a tough plant to eradicate because it not only disperses by seed but it also disperses vegetatively. So if you break off little bits of it, it will sprout again,” William Terzaghi, biology professor, said.

Callery pear trees are popular and sold in nurseries. Next week, phase one of the ban begins with nurseries asked to start removing them and recommend native alternatives.