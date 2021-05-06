Penn Environment pushes for electric vehicles to replace gas-powered ones

(WHTM) — Penn Environment wants the state to ramp up plans to replace gas-powered vehicles with electric ones.

The group wants Pennsylvania to join 13 other states in the “Zero Emission Vehicle Program,” which wants to end gas-powered vehicle sales by 2050. They say that would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 75%.

“We’re confident that this timeline is ambitious and achievable for Pa. to transition to 100% E-V [electric vehicle] sales,” Adrian Pforzheimer, Environmental Researcher for the Frontier Group said.

Gov. Wolf has directed the Department of Environmental Protection to draft a rule requiring automakers to ensure that a certain percentage of their sales in the state are electric vehicles.