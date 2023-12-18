(WHTM) — A group of 10 environmental groups in Pennsylvania held two news conferences on Monday.

They were held to ask Governor Shapiro to take action on fracking, which is the process of extracting natural gas. The groups point to health threats they say the process poses to people and the environment.

They spoke on the steps of the State Capitol and at the Department of Environmental Protection in Pittsburgh.

“It really protects communities and people in Pennsylvania to push it further back away from people. You know with something that’s bad you need to get away from it. The further you’re away from it the better you are,” Lois Bower-Bjonson said.

They spoke against fracking operations close to homes and schools, which they said exposes people to unsafe levels of pollution.