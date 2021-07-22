Sit back and relax: Baby snakes hatching!

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — From the folks at Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary comes video of baby corn snakes hatching.

The little ones started coming out of their shells on July 20th. With about forty eggs from two mama snakes in their terrariums, the sanctuary expects the hatchings to continue over the next one to two weeks. The sanctuary is live streaming the blessed event(s) on Youtube.

Jessie Rothacker, who runs the sanctuary, says they’re not intentionally a reptile breeding facility, but once female corn snakes are fertilized, they can lay eggs for years.

The babies take their time leaving their eggs. They can spend hours “pipping”, sticking just their heads out of the egg while using eyes, nose, and tongue to get a sense of what the world holds for them.

The hatchlings are about the size of a pencil. They will grow to be about 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 feet long.

Oh, and if you’re worried that clutch of snake eggs your inquisitive child just found belongs to a venomous species, don’t be. Jessie says all of Pennsylvania’s venomous snakes give birth to live young.

