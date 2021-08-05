Sit back and relax: Black-eyed Susans

JACOBUS, Pa. (WHTM) — A stand of black-eyed Susans sway in the breeze at Richard M. Nixon County Park in York County.

The scientific name for the black-eyed Susan is Rudbeckia hirta. Other names for it are brown-eyed Susan, brown betty, gloriosa daisy, golden Jerusalem, English bull’s eye, poor-land daisy, yellow daisy, and yellow ox-eye daisy.

The black-eyed Susan was designated the state flower of Maryland in 1918 and is the inspiration for the school colors of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The flower attracts butterflies; on the downside, it’s poisonous to cats if eaten.

Most important of all-they’re nice to look at. Time to sit back and relax.