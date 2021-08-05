Sit back and relax: Black-eyed Susans

Environment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACOBUS, Pa. (WHTM) — A stand of black-eyed Susans sway in the breeze at Richard M. Nixon County Park in York County.

The scientific name for the black-eyed Susan is Rudbeckia hirta. Other names for it are brown-eyed Susan, brown betty, gloriosa daisy, golden Jerusalem, English bull’s eye, poor-land daisy, yellow daisy, and yellow ox-eye daisy.

The black-eyed Susan was designated the state flower of Maryland in 1918 and is the inspiration for the school colors of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The flower attracts butterflies; on the downside, it’s poisonous to cats if eaten.

Most important of all-they’re nice to look at. Time to sit back and relax.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss