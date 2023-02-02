LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Punxsutawney Phil may have seen six more weeks of winter, but thousands of birds say otherwise.

The sounds of the Snow Geese fill the air at the Middle Creek wildlife management area in both Lancaster and Lebanon Counties.

Each year the Snow Geese and Tundra Swans make a pit stop to rest and refuel before heading back north to breed. This year, the birds have arrived a little easier due to the lack of snow in the area. usually at this time of year, the lake is frozen solid and the birds cannot access the food the lake provides.

As many as 200,000 birds will be at the location during peak migration. On Jan. 31, the Pennsylvania Game Commission stated there were 79,000 snow geese, 1,950 Tundra Swans, and 1,800 Canada Geese in the area.

A live webcam, courtesy of HDonTap, of the Snow Geese at Middle Creek, can be found here.

The game commission says that the cold weather forecasted can create ice which will cause the waterfowl to roost elsewhere. But, with the temperatures forecasted in the 50s the following week the birds will remain at Middle Creek.