State of Chesapeake Bay declining, caused by ineffective management of striped bass population

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the health of the bay gets a D+. That’s the same grade as the last report nearly two years ago, and Pennsylvania has a major hand in the health of the bay.

While the grade is the same, the overall score dropped one point. This is mostly caused by the ineffective management of the striped bass population.

However, the foundation says, water quality itself is showing improvement. Nonetheless, the bay system is still dangerously out of balance.

