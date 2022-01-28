Tackling leather waste at a Lancaster County business

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Leatherworking is one of America’s oldest industries, but with great products, come great leftovers.

“We get calls every day from companies that are asking us to take their waste,” said Tom Tymon, founding partner at Sustainable Composites.

That’s where Sustainable Composites steps in, a Lancaster company founded by Frank Fox and Tom Tymon.

“I’m a chemist by training. He’s a chemical engineer and has a degree in physics,” Tom Tymon said.

They’re aiming to reduce leather waste across the globe.

“That’s half a pound of wasted leather for every person that is alive in the world,” Tom Tymon said.

Highly processed leather isn’t biodegradable, so these guys developed a technology, and five years later they’re being told the same thing.

“We’re continually being told by our prospective customers’ prospective customers that there is nothing else like this,” Tom Tymon said.

They take the leather scraps and turn them into material that could be your next handbag, which looks, feels, and smells like real leather.

“We’re working with prospective customers in just about every leather use market. Everything from furniture, and apparel to shoes,” he said.

Sustainable Composites is partnering with brands like Timberland, who will be using their material to make shoes. Ultimately, they hope this paves the way for more sustainability efforts across the country.

“Our dream is that we’d be implementing this at different locations and have a significant impact on what’s happening to the waste,” he added.