PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania environmental leaders are encouraging people to protect against tick-borne diseases as the weather warms up and people spend more time outdoors.

According to a graphic from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most cases of Lyme disease are transmitted from ticks to humans in the spring and summer.

Lyme disease is present in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, but the less common and more dangerous Deer Tick Virus (DTV) appears to be increasing in some tick populations around the state, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a press release.

The DEP’s Tick Surveillance and Testing Program measures the infection rates of viruses in adult ticks at various locations in Pennsylvania. The statewide infection rate of DTV is 0.6% of ticks sampled as of 2021, and the previous highest single-location DTV infection rate was 11%.

The most recent analysis found that the DTV infection rate exceeded 80% of sampled ticks in three locations, according to the press release:

Fisherman’s Paradise public fishing area on Spring Creek in Centre County

Iroquois Trail near Tunkhannock in Wyoming County

Lawrence Township Recreational Park in Clearfield County

DTV, which can cause fever, headaches, vomiting, weakness, and even severe neuroinvasive disease, is rare in the U.S. Lyme disease, which is more common — the Department of Health estimates that one in 100 people in Pennsylvania contract Lyme disease yearly — generally causes flu-like symptoms and a rash in early stages.

“By learning where ticks live, seeking treatment if experiencing symptoms, and following the best practices for prevention, we can avoid cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson in a press release.

Applying tick and insect repellants before going outdoors, wearing light-colored and tucked-in clothing, avoiding walking through vegetation in wooded or brushy areas, and checking your clothing and yourself for ticks after returning home are ways to avoid tick-borne diseases.

More information about ticks and tick-borne illnesses is available on the Department of Health’s website.