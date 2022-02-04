Tigers and foxes: Why are there bright orange predators?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An interesting article on the website Livescience.com inspired me to tinker with some photographs I posted for a story on the abc27 site last month.

The article asks the question “why are tigers orange?” It’s a good question. To us, an orange tiger moving through greenery would stick out like, well, a road worker in an orange vest. In fact we use the tiger’s base color for all kinds of safety and warning markers. So how does a creature that, to us, looks almost like a walking neon sign manage to succeed as a predator?

The thing is, our eyes are somewhat unusual amongst mammals. All mammalian eyes function pretty much the same way-light entering the eye strikes a thin layer of tissue called the retina, which processes the light using two receptor, rods and cones. Rods only process light and dark; they come into play when the light is dim. The cones perceive colors. We have three types of cones, for the colors red, blue, and green; our brain processes these three signals into our multihued view of the world. This is called trichromatic color vision. (Our digital cameras and cell phones work the same way. Their imaging sensors split the incoming light into red, green, and blue signals, then combine them to make color picture.)

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

But humans (as well as apes and old world monkeys) are an exception to a rule. Most terrestrial mammal species only have two types of cones in their eyes — green and blue. This is called dichromatic vision. With no cones to process red light, spotting a tiger becomes much more difficult for a prey species since, to them, a tiger is about the same color as the grass.

Now the ideal way to demonstrate dichromatic vision is to have a person wear glasses that filter out red light, so you only see the blue and green. The next best way is to remove the red from a color photo. And as it happens, I recently posted a series of photos of an animal with a strikingly similar color to the tiger-the red fox.

While it’s called a red fox, the fox’s fur is a very tiger-ish orange. I selected some of the fox photos I previously uploaded, and turned off the red channel using Photoshop. The effect may not be perfect, since we’re still viewing the pictures using our full range of color vision, but it does give us some idea how dichromatic vision looks. As you can see, Friend Fox becomes harder to spot, especially when he’s in the tall grass.

(And before you start feeling smug about having three-color vision, keep in mind the mantis shrimp has sixteen different types of color receptors, and a lot of animals can see infrared and ultraviolet light.)

To see the Livescience.com article, click here.