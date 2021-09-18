Today is National Cleanup Day! Here’s how to keep PA beautiful

(WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf tweeted Saturday is National Cleanup Day and told Pa. residents to do the right thing and help keep the state clean and litter-free.

Today is #NationalCleanUpDay.



Here's how you can do your part and help keep Pennsylvania beautiful ⬇️ https://t.co/hf5tIxJ3WW — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 18, 2021

The simplest way to keep the Commonwealth clean is to use public trash and recycling bins when outdoors, disposing used cigarettes in the trash and keeping trash in your car until proper disposal is accessible.

But the state also has several programs in case you and a group of friends want to help keep the state litter-free.

PennDOT sponsors the Pick Up Pennsylvania (PUP) program, giving groups gloves, safety vests and trash bags to volunteers to clean a stretch of road in the state.

According to Keep PA Beautiful, the best ways to keep the state in tip-top shape includes reducing personal consumption, volunteering in the community at local events and donating to help other communities reach similar goals.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Keep PA Beautiful also supports the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup to keep waterways clear.

A Dept. of Environmental Protection and Transportation study from 2019 showed there were over 502 million pieces of litter on Pa. roadways that could potentially end up in oceans, creeks and rivers and harm marine life, human health and coastal economies.

“The most powerful solution is to stop litter from entering our oceans in the first place by disposing of waste properly, reducing the amount of products we purchase, and improving waste management systems overall. You can help by cleaning up in and around your community! Grab a bag and collect litter from the side of the road, parks, fields and sidewalks before it finds its way into a storm drain or local waterway,” Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful said.

Through Nov. 30, Keep PA beautiful is hosting their fall Pick Up PA event in support of the International Coastal Cleanup where you can register your group. While there is no donated landfill space, groups are eligible for free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags (while supplies last).

Pa. also has an Adopt a Highway program where volunteer groups can “adopt” a roadway for two years (or more) to clean up a two-mile roadway at least twice a year. PennDOT posts recognition signs along these roadways to give groups credit.

Pa. government officials are also using this day to remind residents littering is illegal in Pa., with fines beginning at $300.