Vets warn that it’s probably best to keep dogs away from cicadas

(WHTM) — Those cicadas are about to emerge and your dog might see them as treats.

Dogs can fixate on crawling insects especially big ones like these upcoming cicadas. They’ll want to play with the bugs as they crawl up homes, trees and poles. Some dogs may be enticed to gobble them up.

“Pets won’t show as much interest in the shells since they’re not moving,” Veterinarian Kevin Przybylski said. “I think the sequence of events will be the bugs will be moving and then the dog is interested and therefore eats it and along with eating them, of course, comes with an upset stomach and throwing up.”

Fortunately, cicadas do not produce toxins, so they won’t poison dogs. If a dog does not shake off an upset stomach a few hours after eating a cicada, a vet can treat it at an office visit.