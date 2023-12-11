PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania features many geographical features. Between waterways, mountains, forests, and others, Pennsylvania contains some beautiful natural areas

But when it comes to lakes, what lake is considered the biggest in Pennsylvania? More specifically, one that is entirely in the state of Pennsylvania?

Raystown Lake, located in Huntingdon County is the largest lake that is located entirely in Pennsylvania. The lake is nearly 28 miles long and has a maximum depth of 200 feet. The lake is 8,3000 acres and was completed by the US Army Corps of Engineers back in 1973.

The lake is located on the Raystown River Branch, located about five and a half miles upstream from the Juniata River in the county. The Army Corps operates 12 public access areas within the lake.

The lake is surrounded by 21,000 acres of mountain slopes. The purpose of the lake is still managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers for flood damage reduction as well as a place for recreation and natural resource opportunities as well as hydropower.

The lake also features a dam, which is an earth and rockfill structure that reaches a height of 225 feet and has a length of 1,700 feet. There is a 20-megawatt hydropower facility producing an average annual output of 77 million kilowatt hours, which can power 7,700 typical rula homes.

More information about the lake and the recreational area can be found here.