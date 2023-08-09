PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Going to a local flower shop and picking out a premade bouquet is a great way to adorn your table with fresh flowers, but there are plenty of options in central Pennsylvania to pick your own flowers directly from the source.

EverFresh Produce Farm Market: 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, PA

EverFresh is open from the middle of May to the middle of November from Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.. At their market alongside Rte 322, they offer the option to cut-your-own flowers or to choose an already arranged bouquet. They have an array of flowers growing in their fields for people to pick.

Trimble Gardens: 50 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, PA, United St

Trimble Gardens offers flower workshops where they provide the tools, instructions, light refreshments, and pre-cut flowers. However, if you upgrade to VIP status you can pick your own flowers while being taught how to select complimenting flowers and how to properly cut them. Participants arrive 30 minutes before the arranging class to pick their own.

They also offer special events such as Bouquets Over Brunch which happens every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and which also allows you to pick your own flowers.

Terra Farms: 2605 Buffalo Valley Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362

Terra Farms offers a u-pick field that is open Friday – Sunday from July to October. They also offer the option for private picking parties. They offer three bucket sizes at $25, $45, and $75. If members of your party are not picking, a $5 fee is still charged. Their shop has vases you can purchase to put your new flowers in, and they offer many events such as their Floral Design 101 class.

Royal Oaks Farm: 3615 Oak St, Lebanon, PA

This is a completely self-service U-pick experience. There are containers, clippers, and water provided in a shed with the option of a $14 wide-mouth quart jar or $30 pail buckets. They are run on an honor system for payments. They are open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pinewood and Posies: 4547 White Oak Rd, Paradise, PA

Pinewood and Poises offers a U-pick option for $7.50 for children and $15 for adults. Children can choose up to ten stems and adults can choose up to 20. Both cost 75 cents per stem. They also offer an option where they pick the flowers, but people can arrange the flowers themselves.

Country Joy Flowers: 3086 Colebrook Rd, Elizabethtown, PA

This season Country Joy Flower’s u-pick season runs from July 5 to Sept. 30, but they will be closed from Sept. 2 – Sept. 12 for pumpkin harvesting. They were voted #2 in the Pick-Your-Own Produce/Flowers category in Lancaster County Magazine’s 2022 survey. A two-gallon u-pick bucket is $25 to fill with a $2 fee to keep the bucket, but you can bring your own to transfer them into.

Bonus – Gallery Grow Plant Bar: 150 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA

If you don’t want to get your hands dirty, Gallery Grow in Lancaster offers an alternative for plant lovers. There, you can design your own houseplant with special pots and hangers where you can add items like moss, grass, and soil. You can also create terrariums at the bar. They are BYOB and provide bottle openers and glasses as well.