(WHTM) — Picture this: You are outside enjoying a summer evening on your patio. You have string lights around you and are enjoying the beautiful weather.

But as soon as you turn those lights on, you start to get a swarm of bugs, that make you want to go inside the house.

So, why does this happen? Why do bugs love to swarm any sort of light source?

The Farmer’s Almanac says that this has something to do with bugs being positively phototactic. That is a fancy term that means the bugs instinctively move toward the light. If an insect instinctively moves away from light,k it means they are negatively phototactic.

Scientists do not know for sure why bugs are phototactic. Some believe insects that are positively phototactic use moonlight as a navigational tool. The moon stays in a fixed position overhead, so the insects know where to go.

But if you turn on a light, the insects see that as another moon and go towards it.

Now, why does a bug keep flying around the same light for minutes at a time? Well, it has to do with temporary night blindness. Humans also have this problem too. If you stand in a bright room with many lights on and suddenly shut them off, you experience a few seconds of blindness as your eyes adjust.

Some insect eyes, such as those found on moths, can take up to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness after being exposed to the light. As a moth or other insect flies around a lightbulb, the bright light confuses it. But at the same time, the moth doesn’t want to fly into the darkness because it’ll be blind to dangers for up to half an hour.

The Farmer’s Almanac says that if you want to keep the bugs away at night, you can try yellow or red lights. Some insects may be attracted to lights, but nowhere near as much as they would be to white lights.