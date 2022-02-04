Wolf Administration announces grant program for clean-energy workforce support

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Friday there’s a new, million-dollar grant program to help support the workforce in Pennsylvania’s clean-energy sector for at least 25 local or regional businesses.

Five Clean Energy Workforce Development Grants of up to $500,000 each are available, totaling $2.5 million for the program. Those interested in submitting proposals must do so by March 14. Projects will then start in July and continue through summer 2025.

“This investment in the clean-energy sector’s workforce is an investment in the future of Pennsylvania. While its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is well underway, this is an industry that the Wolf Administration wants to see thrive over the next decade. We need to be developing a talent pipeline now to make that vision a reality,” Secretary Berrier said.

A 2021 Department of Environmental Protection report saw that Pennsylvania lost over 13,000 clean-energy jobs due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a 14% drop, despite the state being a hub for wind, hydro turbine and ENERGY STAR products.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Even with the industry recovering from the deficit, more workers are needed. L&I says before the pandemic, eight in 10 clean-energy employers in Pa. found it difficult to find qualified applicants at the end of 2019, saying they didn’t have enough experience and knowledge of the job.

With the employment struggles also comes a growing demand for clean-energy generation and efficiency. The industry in Pa. needs fabricators, assemblers and other manufacturing workers. There’ll also be a need for HVAC mechanics, electricians and solar photovoltaic installers.

The DEP report also says clean-energy workers are more likely to receive healthcare and retirement benefits compared to national averages in the private-sector and that their jobs are satisfying and they get enough advancement opportunities. It’s also an accessible job with lower formal education requirements and minimal up-front training.