Wolf Administration holds student art competition raising awareness about ticks, Lyme Disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration along with officials from the Departments of Health, Education, and Conservation and Natural Resources are hosting a student art contest for this year’s Lyme Art Contest.

The contest is open to students in first through sixth grades and was created in 2019 to educate youth groups about where ticks can be found and how to prevent having any interaction with them. In Pennsylvania, up to 10,000 cases of Lyme Disease are reported with many more going unreported.

“Ticks are prevalent nearly everywhere in the commonwealth, even in your own backyard, and it’s important for Pennsylvanians to remain vigilant when they’re enjoying outdoor recreation,” Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega said. “The Lyme Art Contest is a great way to raise awareness by engaging teachers and students and using the arts to educate their communities.”

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Finalists of the contests will be notified by mail and will be invited to an award ceremony in May. You can go to the Department of Health’s website for rules, submission, and more information.