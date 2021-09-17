York County’s Envirothon kicks off with Sporting Clays Shoot

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A hugely popular Midstate fundraiser is back! The York County Conservation District’s annual Sporting Clays Shoot began in Wellsville.

The event is so popular, organizers even added a morning shoot this year. All proceeds benefit the York County Envirothon, which teaches kids how to appreciate and take care of nature.

“It is the nation’s largest environmental competition. And here in York County, we have a really robust program. Many individuals in York County may not know about the York County Envirothon,” Michael McKelvey, education coordinator for York County Conservation District, said.

To learn more about York County’s Envirothon, click here.