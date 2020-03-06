EPA provides list of approved disinfectants to kill coronavirus at home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectant products approved to help fight against coronavirus on surfaces. The list included multiple products from Clorox and Lysol.



Specific products on the list included, Clorox toilet cleaner with bleach, Clorox disinfecting spray, Lysol disinfectant max cover mist, Lysol toilet bowl cleaner, and Lysol multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant spray. All of which approved by the EPA.

According to the EPA, the products approved had to demonstrate their effectiveness against viruses that are even harder to kill than coronavirus. The EPA says any products without an EPA registration number have been reviewed.

The best option according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds and avoid touching face.