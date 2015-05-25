Ephrata unveils Winters Leadership Memorial

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata honored hometown hero Maj. Dick Winters on Memorial Day with the dedication of a new statue.

The Winters Leadership Memorial is the centerpiece of a new Veterans’ Plaza and honors all soldiers from all wars. It is a replica of a statue in Winter’s likeliness that stands near the village of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France in memory of all junior officers who served and died during the Normandy landings.

Winters, who grew up in Ephrata, led a small group of men against a platoon of about 50 German troops in one of the most effective trench assaults of the D-Day invasion. His story is told in the critically acclaimed HBO mini-series “Band of Brothers.”