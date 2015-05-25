Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Ephrata unveils Winters Leadership Memorial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
10866250_459447007565455_5805531435106184195_o_122283

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata honored hometown hero Maj. Dick Winters on Memorial Day with the dedication of a new statue.

The Winters Leadership Memorial is the centerpiece of a new Veterans’ Plaza and honors all soldiers from all wars. It is a replica of a statue in Winter’s likeliness that stands near the village of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France in memory of all junior officers who served and died during the Normandy landings.

Winters, who grew up in Ephrata, led a small group of men against a platoon of about 50 German troops in one of the most effective trench assaults of the D-Day invasion. His story is told in the critically acclaimed HBO mini-series “Band of Brothers.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss