Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Feb. 15, Erie set a new record for its high temperature.

Strong southwest winds and plenty of sunshine combined to boost the daytime high to 68 degrees by about 3:30 p.m., setting a new record. The previous high for Feb. 15 was 65 degrees in 1954. On average, Feb. 15 in Erie reaches a high of about 35 degrees.

While Wednesday, Feb. 15, turned out to be a nice day, albeit windy, the nice weather will be short-lived.

Winds will diminish overnight followed by showers on Thursday. By Friday, cold weather will return with some snow showers in the forecast.