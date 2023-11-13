CHESTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Danelo Cavalcante, an inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder, and then escaped from the prison sending police on a weeks-long manhunt, is now facing a slew of new charges.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Monday the numerous new charges against Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a Chester County prison on August 31.

According to Henry, the charges, filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, stem from activities during the two weeks he was on the run from law enforcement.

Investigators say that Cavalcante stole items to help him change his appearance, a getaway vehicle, and a rifle with ammunition.

Police say Cavalcante, 34, was serving a life sentence in prison for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend when he escaped from Chester County Prison.

According to a criminal affidavit, he burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry Townships, stealing a firearm, clothing, and a shaving razor. Cavalcante is also charged with allegedly stealing a Ford Transit Van from a location in Pocopson Township.

Cavalcante was apprehended on September 11 by law enforcement after a two-week-long manhunt throughout the Commonwealth.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Courtesy: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, bringing relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a rifle pilfered from a garage, authorities said. (Chester County Prison via AP)

FILE – Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. A series of security improvements are planned at a jail in Pennsylvania following the brazen escape of a murderer who eluded law enforcement for two weeks before his capture earlier this month. The Chester County prison board on Wednesday, Sept. 20 unanimously approved plans to fully enclose the exercise yards at the facility in Pocopson with solid walls and a roof. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

Read the full affidavit below:

The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public. Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well-being.” Attorney General Michelle Henry

On Monday, Cavalcante was charged with 20 additional offenses, including felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and possession of a firearm and he is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Friday.

“The new charges against Cavalcante speak to the lengths he went to in his unsuccessful efforts to elude law enforcement. We appreciate the Office of Attorney General’s work in prosecuting the case, and remain thankful to the residents of Chester County for their support during the search and to our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance,” stated Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations

The Office of the Attorney General will prosecute the case.