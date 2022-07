CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Footage has been released of New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone saving 13-year-old golden retriever, Lilah, from a culvert pipe in Conklin, New York.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Trooper goes the extra mile to save dog

Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel

Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel