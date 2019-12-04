Extended ‘Giving Tuesday’ provides more generosity opportunities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Giving Tuesday is an international day that began in 2012 to assist those less fortunate.

The Dauphin County Library System is taking part so locals can drop off non-perishable food, in addition to new and used books at all eight libraries in the county.

“Every year, we’ve collected more. I think people are really happy to be able to come to the library, get their books, and help their community at the same time,” said Christina Lauver with the Dauphin County Library System.

The food will be given to the Bethesda Mission and other local food pantries, while the books will be given to local daycares.

If you didn’t get to donate Tuesday, the collection boxes will be out until December 20th.