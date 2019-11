Courtesy: Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the cause of a small plane crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:43 p.m. at Reigle Airport in South Londonderry Township.

South Londonderry Township Police and the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash near the runway.

Police said the pilot was the only person board.

The pilot chose to get medical attention on their own and was not treated on scene.