Normally when you see a post-Thanksgiving home game at Beaver Stadium, you cringe a bit and think that we are in for a rough weather game. Not this time around. The weather for this Saturday’s Penn State football game against Michigan State looks great. We’ll have plenty of sunshine that will take morning temperatures in the 30s and warm us through the 40s and to near 50° for the 4:00 PM kickoff. The game will start off feeling quite comfortable in the sun, but still cool in the shade.

As the sun sets, you will probably need to add a couple of layers as temperatures will drop into the 40s by the end of the game. At least there is not going to be much in the way of wind for the game. A few clouds will arrive for the end of the game, but this will be a dry-weather game.

Fight on State!