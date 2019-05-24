Fallen remembered at Memorial Day service

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – This Memorial Day weekend, we remember those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

A service Friday at Rolling Green Cemetery in Lower Allen Township was red, white and blue – with lots of gray all over. It’s an older crowd.

“I think some of the younger generation don’t appreciate what the older people have gone through,” said Betty Lease, of Mechanicsburg.

But younger people are still dying. The keynote speaker read the names of 17 mostly young Americans who have died in uniform so far this year.

They’re gone, not forgotten. Their sacrifice lives forever.

“We must never forget what many of our families have suffered and given up for our freedom,” said Gene Allen, of Lower Allen VFW.

Most of us will never wear the uniform or die in it. but there are things we can do to honor those who did.

“Live up to their sacrifice through our actions for a better neighborhood, family and friendships,” Army Lt. Col. Robert Murach said.

Being a better neighbor, friend or family member can be tough, but on this weekend, we’re reminded others faced tougher.