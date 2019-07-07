Families spending hot days completing the Carlisle Summer Bucket List

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Destination Carlisle has made a list of 58 activities to keep summer fun. It’s called the Carlisle Summer Bucket List.

“We did six today and two yesterday,” said Crystal Rice, who lives in Carlisle.

The list leads you to about 70 local landmarks, organizations and businesses, and teaches you along the way.

“The idea is just to get people down here to discover downtown,” said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, who founded Destination Carlisle and owns Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy.

The more you do, the more prizes you can win.

If you complete 50 or more items, you get the chance to win a grand prize from all of the participating businesses.

In order to enter, you have to take a picture of yourself completing an item on the list, post it on social media and use the #DCSummerBucketList.

“Put it on Instagram and Facebook,” said Patterson Gilbert. “Tag us and tag the business you are at, if it’s a business involved.”

“When you just drive through, you really miss a lot, and so much more has come in now, so I think it’s a really great way to build up downtown and let people know what’s here,” said Jennifer Oswald, a co-owner of TimeWalker Tours.

Oswald is excited to be a part of the program.

“Everyone’s success depends on everyone else’s success, so if you can boost other businesses, that’s going to boost your business,” said Oswald.

Organizers say it’s good for the local economy, and good for families on a hot summer day.

“Sometimes you get into a routine of doing the same things over and over and over again, and so this gives you an opportunity to stop at a place you haven’t been to in a while or go to a place you haven’t been to and it’s a nice way to do things as a family,” said Rice.

Some of the prizes are tote bags and gift certificates.

The contest runs until August 17.