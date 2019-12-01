Family continues searching for answers five years after Harrisburg man’s death

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Five years after a Harrisburg man was shot dead, his family continues to search for answers and justice.

Loved ones are determined to keep the legacy of Xavier Williams alive.

“We are actually celebrating his fifth anniversary in heaven,” said Lissette Tuggle-Halfgood, Xavier’s mom.

The last five years have been painful for Xavier’s family.

“We need answers,” said Tuggle-Halfgood.

They want answers about the 23-year old’s death.

Police say Xavier was robbed and shot several times on Crescent Street in Harrisburg in 2014.

He was able to describe the gunman before he died at the hospital.

Investigators released a surveillance video of the man they’re looking for years ago.

“The person’s still at large,” said Danielle Prokopchak of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action. “It’s very important to the family that they get some closure.”

It’s Tuggle-Halfgood mission to get answers for her son. She’s still in contact with police.

“I just spoke to them. They are doing what they can right now,” said Tuggle-Halfgood.

Loved ones lit candles and brought balloons to Xavier’s gravesite in Steelton Saturday.

They remember him as a funny, helpful dad who loved spending time with friends and family.

“A lot of people knew Xavier, for him helping out the community, for him helping out people,” said Toggle-Halfgood. “He played football. He played basketball.”

“I just miss him. I miss him,” said Natasha Zabriskie, Xavier’s aunt.

“Every year they have another birthday without their family member, another Thanksgiving with an empty chair,” said Heath Copeland of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action.

As shootings continue in Harrisburg, Xavier’s family says there needs to be more awareness to stop gun violence.

“Homicide is a big thing and it hurts everyone,” said Zabriskie.

“There’s no reason for a gun because you’re just taking someone’s family away from them and anybody else,” said Toggle-Halfgood. “We shouldn’t have to lose a family member to someone who has hatred or pain.”

Xavier’s family asks if you have any information, to please contact Harrisburg Police.