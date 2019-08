ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) A family was able to get out of their home safely after a fire.

First responders were called to Locust Drive in West Lampeter Township around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The mom, dad, one-year-old baby and dog were at home at the time but escaped.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were able to recover some photos and other momentoes for the family.