Farm Show food court opens with milkshake celebration for Fill a Glass with Hope

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show Food Court opened Friday with a milkshake celebration kickoff for the Fill a Glass with Hope initiative.

“Tom and I are so so proud that Fill a Glass with Hope, the first charitable milk program in the country, exists and thrives here right here in Pennsylvania,” said First Lady of Pennsylvania Frances Wolf.

Fill a Glass with Hope is all about getting Pennsylvanians fresh milk.

Some of the money raised by the PA Dairymen’s Association goes toward buying and donating milk, which is one of the most requested items by food banks and people in need.

More than 14 million servings of fresh milk have been poured through this program.

Friday’s event raised more than $160,000.

“There are 53,000 farms in Pennsylvania,” said Jane Clements-Smith, the executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania. “For anyone to be hungry is unacceptable, yet there are 1.5 million Pennsylvanians that are struggling with hunger, and nearly half of them are children, and that’s why a partnership between a charitable food network and agriculture is so important.”

This is the first year the milkshakes are being sold in eco-friendly cups.

The food court was packed all day and will be open for the entirety of the Farm Show, which runs from January 4 until January 11.