Fatal crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Londonderry Fire Company has responded to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with assistance from Elizabethtown Fire Company.

Londonderry Fire Co. reports the car is overturned off the roadway on the westbound side of the turnpike.

According to State Police, witnesses saw the car speeding, and the driver lost control near mile marker 253.4 around 7:53 p.m. Friday night. State Police are still investigating.

No further information was given.

