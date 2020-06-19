Father reacts to video of son punched by police

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A father reacts to a video that’s been circulating Facebook of his son being punched by police.

“If I’d have been with him and those two cops attacked him like that, I’m afraid I’d be in jail too,” said George Corson Sr.

George Corson Sr. says this is his son, 60-year-old George Corson Jr. being punched twice by police as he’s on the ground, adding that his son is a victim of excessive force.

In a statement, Johnstown Police said Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center security called for help after a patient walked out during an emergency mental health evaluation.

J.P.D. says the patient was found at the intersection of Hickory and Franklin Street, but when told he needed to go back to the hospital, the patient refused.

That’s when they say force was needed for compliance.

George Corson Sr. says he doesn’t see the need for this kind of use of force by those officers.

“He’s not no bodybuilder or anything like that. You mean to tell me that three cops couldn’t handle you to take you back to the hospital after you were mentally ill. If that was your boy, what would you do? That’s what, what if they caught you out there and beat the hell out of you like that.”

J.P.D. say no charges will be filed against Corson Jr. or the officers and District Attorney Greg Neugebauer says his office is conducting a review on the use of force.

Even with those answers, the incident still doesn’t sit lightly with Corson Sr.

“I want something done with him and I’m going to get a lawyer and I’m going to take them to court, that’s what I’m going to do.”