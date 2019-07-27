FBI search for ‘Pink Lady Bandit’, suspect robbed banks in Carlisle, DE, NC

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman wanted in connection with a series of robberies on the east coast including one in Carlisle.

The FBI nicknamed the woman the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ for the distinctive pink handbag she carried in at least two of the robberies.

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

Carlisle Police said the suspect robbed the Orrstown Bank on Giant Lane in Carlisle on July 20. They said she passed the teller a note and left with cash.

The FBI said the suspect then went on to rob four other banks on the east coast.

Investigators said the second robbery happened on July 23, at the M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She is then accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24. The latest robbery was reported Friday, July 26 in Hamlet, North Carolina.

The FBI describes the suspect as being between 5’2″- 5’4″ and 130 pounds.