FDA: E-Cigs are an epidemic among teens

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) - The goverrnment says e-cigarette use is skyrocketing, especially among teenagers.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb calls that a big problem.

"These products are not safe," said Gottlieb. "No kid should be using nicotine and no kid should be using an e-cigarette."

Currently stores are not allowed to sell e-cigs to anyone under 18. Now the FDA wants to go further by eliminating kid-friendly flavors like bubble gum, and requiring stores not to allow anyone under 18 in the door.

"What we're trying to do is take steps to limit the access and appeal that these products have to kids," said Gottlieb.

The FDA says it is allowing the public to comment first before imposing the new rules, and in a twist, the American Lung Associations is criticizing the FDA, claiming the proposals will do little to curb e-cigarette use.

In a statement, the Association writes, "FDA continues to take half measures that will not protect our nation's children from the predatory marketing practices of the tobacco industry."

Gottlieb says the FDA knows it has more work to do.

"This is going to be hard to reverse, we're not going to change these trends overnight," said Gottlieb.

The FDA is expected to finalize its regulations within weeks.