Federal Complaint: Dauphin County correction officers, Harrisburg cop broke man’s orbital bone in severe beating

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Two days before a Dauphin County inmate died in police custody, another young man said he was badly beaten by correction officers and a Harrisburg police officer.

Twenty-four-old Jarrett Leaman is described as your typical college student, whose only prior involvement with police is two speeding tickets.

On June 29, he was arrested for public drunkenness, and the next thing he says he remembers is waking up in a jail cell at 5 a.m., covered in blood, bumps, and bruises.

“Jarrett could essentially be any of us,” said Leticia Chavez-Freed, the civil rights attorney representing Leaman.

According to Chavez-Freed, Jarrett Leaman was playing pool with his friends when he was arrested visibly drunk, but uncommunicative outside Harrisburg’s Cork and Fork.

His friends told him he was fine in the police car, but when he woke up in the booking center the next morning, he was covered in injuries.

“When he’s there, he is pummeled to the ground, face down on the cement floor. Multiple correction officers are on top of him,” Chavez-Freed said.

Chavez-Freed said she knows it happened because she saw it on tape. As part of an ongoing internal investigation, a detective went through the security footage with her and Leaman.

She said what she saw was disturbing.

“They put him into a chair. They strap him in. His hands are behind his back, and again, the kicking, the hitting.” Chavez-Freed said.

Chavez-Freed said at least five correction officers and one Harrisburg police officer participated in the beating. She said a spit mask was also placed on Leaman’s head, even though he was barely conscious.

“He’s docile. He’s not fighting back. He’s completely out of it,” Chavez-Freed said.

In the complaint, Chavez-Freed said at one point of the night, a police and correction officer lifted the mask from Leaman’s head to take a picture of his injuries like a “hunting trophy.” That photo has not been recovered.

“Wonderful officers do not want to be aligned with people like that. It’s gotta come from the top,” Leaman said.

She wants compensation for Leaman and District Attorney Fran Chardo to prosecute the officers involved.

In a written statement to ac27, Chado said: “Our detectives have been investigating this matter since shortly after the occurrence. As our investigation is not complete, I cannot comment further.”

“[Leaman] wants to move forward, and we do too, and we’re hoping Dauphin County does, as well,” Chavez-Freed said.