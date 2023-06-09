Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More information has been given about the federal indictment that alleges members of an Erie street gang trafficked drugs including fentanyl into the region.

Authorities report 47 of the 58 suspects involved have been arrested. Many of them are from an Erie gang called “4-Nation.”

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement learned that the 4-Nation gang was distributing drugs not only within Erie, but also throughout NWPA counties and into Ohio and New York.

The indictment, returned on May 30, and unsealed Friday, charges 22 of the defendants of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. This indictment reveals members of “4-Nation” allegedly trafficked cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

In total, 58 defendants have been charged as part of an overlapping drug distribution conspiracy. “4-Nation” allegedly imported drugs from suppliers in California, Arizona and Mexico.

During the course of the year-long investigation, law enforcement reportedly seized over 150,000 fentanyl pills, multiple kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl powder, cocaine, over 100 pounds of meth, illegal guns and cash.

Authorities also allege that “4-Nation” is responsible for much of the gun violence last year as police allege the gang members guarded their territory against rival gang members or drug dealers.

The federal indictment names the following individuals charged under the RICO Act:

Davante Qualee Jones, 29

Dajean Dupree Williams, 28

Javar Beason, Jr., 26

Darian Allen Beasley, 31

John Ferrell Cooley, Jr., 27

Von Darnell McCallum, Jr., 26

Jaquon Lashawn Manning, 22

Marius Lavon Russell, 31

Jermaine Antwon Phillips, Jr., 27

Rayshawn Markel Woodard, 23

Michael Jarod Manning, 32

Dajour Raekwon Woodard, 24

Chikuyo Asania Bayete, 25

Raheem Tyre Farmer, 28

Kalen Allen Gambill, 36

Damon Deandre Grady, 25

Eric Martin Jells, Jr., 25

Levanta Davon Keim, 25

Tayvon Marquise Lindsey, 27

Dorrell Antwun McLaurin, 24

Tymeir Mekhi Sadique Oglesby, 24

Lamont Devail Warren, Jr., 25

The federal indictment names the following individuals as part of the overlapping drug distribution conspiracy:

Antwon Donnell Arrington, 48

Jamonte Capriese Hollingsworth, 34

Stewart Lee Phillips, 46

Tyler Quinn Magee, 30

Chikuyo Isani Bayete, 28

Dajuwon Brown Faulkner, 20

Demari Naquan Euell, 24

Cordell Jamal Gregory, 30

Jadarious Devon Samuel Lofton, 22

Shikeal Marquese Page, 29

Antoun Depree Moore Jr., 25

Stephen William Carter, 31

Rhashan Dunston, 28

Dazerion Jaquial Hinton, 24

Devon Devontae Blue, 21

Javarie Barnett, 24

Damond Wilson Carr, 31

Saint Martin Ellman, 26

William Todd Stephens, 32

Wessam Ali Abood, 30

Alexis Marie Althof, 28

Samantha Lynn Ermekeil, 26

David Leroy Hall, 47

Travis Blake Longley, 29

Tasha Nicole Pacley, 34

Anthony James Stufflebeam, 36

Kevin John Berdis, 28

Mackenzie Alaska Fike-Bliscik, 24

Joseph Michael Lazar, 59

Bethany Nicole Mallette, 27

Immanuel Rashad Smith, 28

Jaelyn Rachelle Kuczynski, 33

Gary A. Warren, III, 32

Henry Daniel Barker, 34

Jamond Carnell McDonald, 20

Dazjona Marique Goodwine, 31

Watch below from the FBI: “FBI Pittsburgh Operation Targets Erie-Based Drug Ring”:

“Fifty-eight individuals have been indicted. That’s a very large group of people. It’s a group of people we think are responsible for massive amounts of drug dealing and the attended violence, so we are very optimistic that this will have a very positive effect on Erie,” said Stephen Kaufman, First Assistant, U.S. Attorney of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Erie Resident Agency Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of investigators from the FBI, United States Customs and Border Patrol, Erie Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Millcreek Police Department, Oil City Police Department, Franklin Police Department, and Erie School District Police Department, conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case in coordination with the Department of Homeland

Security – Homeland Security Investigations; Internal Revenue Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives; Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Drug Law Units; Erie County

Detectives; and Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Wire taps and search warrants were utilized in the investigation, where large amounts of narcotics, firearms and currency were reportedly seized.

Over 250 law enforcement officers were involved in the arrests.

