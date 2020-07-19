Federal lawmaker joins call for Wolf to release CARES money to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Congressman Dan Meuser is joining the growing chorus of elected officials calling for Gov. Tom Wolf to release nearly $13 million in CARES Act funding to Lebanon County.

Wolf admitted this week that his administration is withholding that money because Lebanon County commissioners, he says, voted to reopen for business ahead of his time schedule.

Meuser and other lawmakers say Wolf is wrongfully punishing small businesses who desperately need the money to pay bills, and keep workers employed. Meuser told ABC27 News he, along with several other republican lawmakers, are pursuing legal options if Wolf doesn’t release the funding.